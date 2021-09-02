Your tweets are hot fire and everyone who follows you can't wait to see what you're going to say on any given day. You just have one problem: you can't seem to turn these tweets into cold hard cash.

Luckily, Twitter has started rolling out a new feature that lets its users charge for subscriber-only content. Called Super Follows, this enables tweeters to set their posts to go to Super Followers alone in a timeline that's just for the subscribers.

This means for all of the wordsmiths out there that can craft a compelling set of words and have value to a particular audience, there's the potential to rake in some big bucks.

Creators are able to identify Super Followers with a badge that appears underneath their name when they respond to tweets.

Twitter users that implement Super Follows can charge monthly payments of$2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month. Users will earn up to 97% of subscription revenue after dealing with third-party fees and this lasts until they reach lifetime earnings of $50,000 (across all Twitter products that are monetized). After that $50,000 limit, users can earn up to 80% of revenue after those third-party fees.

Twitter announced this new feature back in February, but had been slow to implement it. Now, there's a limited test group currently giving Super Follows a spin, with it hopefully coming to everyone else in the near future.

If you don't have it, you're in luck. You can apply for a waitlist on the app in the monetization tab. To be eligible for Super Follows, you have to have at least 10,000 followers, be over 18 years old and have logged 25 tweets in the last month — as well as be in the United States.

Longtime Twitter users have a... mixed range of feelings about Super follows. Here's how some feel, below: