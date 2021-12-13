Travis Scott has been pulled from Coachella 2022.

According to Variety, the rapper was removed from the lineup following last month's Astroworld tragedy where 10 people died and hundreds more injured during his headlining set. On the heels of his fatal festival, fans demanded he be removed from the upcoming event "due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life."

Sources speaking to the publication also said that Scott was told of the cancellation and offered a kill fee by the festival via his agent, Cara Lewis of the Cara Lewis Group. However, Lewis has reportedly been pushing back on the decision. Consequence also reported that Scott offered to play Coachella for free, though promoters Goldenvoice declined.

This is just the latest issue Scott is facing as a result of Astroworld. Last week, Anheuser-Busch announced they halted production on his hard seltzer line, CACTI. The star is also named in hundreds of lawsuits related to the tragedy alongside the likes of guest performer Drake, promoter Live Nation and streaming partners Apple Music, amongst others.

In his first interview since the deadly event, Scott told Charlamagne tha God he wasn't aware of what was happening in the crowd during his set. He also went on to tell the loved ones of those who died that he's "in this with you guys and I love you and I’ll always be there to help you guys heal through this," though a lawyer representing the family of victim Axel Acosta accused Scott of making "excuses" and playing the victim.

Scott was initially announced as a headliner in January 2020, though the festival was postponed as a result of the ongoing pandemic. That said, Coachella 2022 is now slated to return to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, CA on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Neither Scott nor Coachella have commented on the report.