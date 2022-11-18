When it comes to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, there is no such thing as too much information. Since the inception of the recently married couple's relationship, the Blink-182 drummer and Poosh founder have been almost painfully transparent about the ins and outs of their love life, from the copious amounts of PDA to foot fetishes to the claim that the couple basically invented edging — whether you really wanted to know or not.

In a new GQ profile, Barker opened up about his IVF journey with Kourtney. The couple invited cameras in to document some of the more intimate moments of the process; Barker points to a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians where he's called upon to provide a semen sample. Barker explains that he doesn't "give a fuck” about filming the awkward exchange if it helps de-stigmatize the role men play in conceiving a child.

“I don’t care if I’m cumming in a cup, or whatever,” Barker tells the publication. “It’s real life. And if any of that can help people — seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that.”

Barker also opened up about initially not wanting to have his proposal to Kourtney last October filmed, but, upon Kris Jenner's request, agreed on one condition: “I can’t see one camera, and Kourtney cannot see one camera.” Popping the question on a Santa Barbara beach, producers apparently accomplished this by hiding GoPros in various heart-shaped displays of roses — which makes for much more heartwarming television than watching Barker crank one out in a fertility clinic.