Do these oiled-up pecs ring a bell? Pita Taufatofua is just hot enough that he might have remained stored somewhere in the horny party of your brain since the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The Tongan taekwondo champ went viral for marching in traditional (shirtless) costume at the opening ceremony five years ago, and on Friday in Tokyo he damn well did it again.

This was actually Taufatofua's third time carrying the Tongan flag. (Aside from Rio, he also competed in the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, as a skier. A multiphenate!) And once again he looked great doing it:

The internet was very excited:

There's a good reason why he was so... shiny. Last olympics, the athlete explained that coconut oil "is an integral part of indigenous Oceanian body adornment" and is "a celebration of the symmetry of the human body." Admittedly, his human body is definitely more symmetrical than most.

We love sports! Enjoy more photos of Taufatofua, below. A happy olympics to all.