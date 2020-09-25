As Zoom calls continue to take up space in our new day-to-day reality, it was only a matter of time before a major luxury brand referenced one of this year's most downloaded apps in a fashion week presentation.

Tod's, which normally shows on the runway in Milan, opted to go digital this season with a fashion film featuring nods to Zoom's grid functions. Influencers like Bryanboy, Cole Sprouse, Tamu McPherson and Olivia Palermo all tuned in remotely to participate in the show, which was shot in Milan's private residence-turned-museum Villa Necchi.

A cast including Mariacarla Boscono, Irina Shayk and Karen Elson donned looks from the brand's Spring 2021 collection designed by new creative director Walter Chiapponi. The trio played with the cameras' angles and screens as they and other models strode around the mansion's lavish rooms and corridors. (Sounds of email notifications in the background were a cheeky touch.)

Titled "The Song," the five-minute film included a performance by Norwegian-American singer Okay Kaya as the presentation alternated between the musical number and close-ups of Gommino sandals and bags with the T Timeless motif.

"A song — a harmony of a voice and several instruments — materializes as we discover Villa Necchi room by room," read the show notes. "Bringing the casual and outdoorsy nonchalance of a collection that captures the spirit of an ideal grand tour through easy shapes and washed, worn out textures."

Check out the full Tod's Spring 2021 film, "The Song," as well as some looks from the collection in the gallery, below.