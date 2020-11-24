Just days after celebrating the one-year anniversary of her independently released album, Songs For You, Tinashe has revealed yet another gift: Comfort & Joy, a seven-track EP featuring iconic Christmas covers, from "Last Christmas" to "Oh Holy Night."

Tinashe dropped the holiday news tooday on Twitter and Instagram. "SURPRISE!" she wrote. "Made a cute lil Christmas EP because I felt like we all could use some Comfort & Joy this year." She's right.

With a red backdrop, lipstick and matching gloves, Tinashe appears as joyful as ever on the EP artwork. Kehlani gushed, calling the image "beautiful," and Tinashe joked in response to a fan that it's her "first smiling cover ever."

Check out Tinashe's complete tracklist, below, before Comfort & Joy drops tonight at midnight.

"Comfort & Joy" 01. Comfort & Joy (Intro) 02. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen 03. Angels We Have Heard on High 04. Last Christmas 05. The Christmas Song 06. Oh Holy Night 07. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas