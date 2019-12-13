Timothée Chalamet may be hoping on the nano accessory trend, but unlike some other stars, he's eschewing the micro-purse for something even more left-field.
Earlier today, Chalamet attended the Paris premiere of his new film Little Women in a stylish magenta number from Stella McCartney.
And while the striking suit was quite the statement in and of itself, the internet has been fixated on his choice of accessory — a tiny Eiffel Tower keychain.
Behold.
But given the interesting accessory choice, fans were quick to wonder about the piece and whether there was a special meaning behind it.
According to Chalamet's Instagram story though, "someone gave me that Eiffel Tower outside lol" — so it appears to actually just be a regular, old keychain.
That said, we wouldn't be surprised if other celebs start bringing their own key rings to the function. After all, it is, quite literally, a charming look.
Photos via Getty