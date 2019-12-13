Timothée Chalamet may be hoping on the nano accessory trend, but unlike some other stars, he's eschewing the micro-purse for something even more left-field.

Earlier today, Chalamet attended the Paris premiere of his new film Little Women in a stylish magenta number from Stella McCartney.

And while the striking suit was quite the statement in and of itself, the internet has been fixated on his choice of accessory — a tiny Eiffel Tower keychain.

Behold.

"Les Quatre Filles Du Docteur March" Little Women Premiere In Paris

"Les Quatre Filles Du Docteur March Little Women" Premiere At Cinema Gaumont Marignan In Paris

But given the interesting accessory choice, fans were quick to wonder about the piece and whether there was a special meaning behind it.

According to Chalamet's Instagram story though, "someone gave me that Eiffel Tower outside lol" — so it appears to actually just be a regular, old keychain.

That said, we wouldn't be surprised if other celebs start bringing their own key rings to the function. After all, it is, quite literally, a charming look.