Always Scrolling: Emely Moreno

Always Scrolling is PAPER's spotlight on our favorite TikTokers in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more. Keep reading to discover this week's viral sensation: Emely Moreno.

In 2020, Emely Moreno, AKA Emely With An E, started her TikTok account by posting videos from the front seat of her car. Now, the Columbian-American dancer, performer and creator has amassed 5.8 million followers who tune into her dancing, telling stories about her day-to-day life, giving hot takes and generally just sharing her experiences. Recently, Moreno's collaborated with artists including the Jonas Brothers, Janelle Monáe and Kaliii on social media, started her own podcast called That's Debatable with Emely Moreno, in which she gives all the backstory to her most viral moments and dives into her fav conspiracy theories, and made a cameo in the recent musical reboot of Mean Girls.

"I'm working on a lot of things I can't talk about just yet," she tells PAPER. "But stay tuned for some exciting photo projects."



Below, Moreno tells us about the Mean Girls premiere, big boots and her celebrity crush.

What do you love about what you do? I love the freedom that comes with content creation. It's unlike any other job. I'm able to be as creative, bold and artistic as I'd like to be and then share that with millions of people. It's insane but exhilarating. Who is another TikToker that you love right now? I love Bretman Rock, he’s one of those people who are just naturally funny and entertaining. He’s the kind of person who is just authentically himself. He's not trying to win everyone over and shows up for himself first. I love that. Craziest comment you’ve received on a post? Someone commented my address once. People are insane! What’s one of your favorite looks you’ve posted? I just wore a full Michael Kors (shout out to MK) look to the Mean Girls premiere, and while it was out of my comfort zone, I felt so beautiful. It was giving high fashion. The look was hot pink, and I was skeptical at first but it turned out amazing.

@emelywithane_ broke ppl should never laugh #fyp

What’s a trend that you love right now? Chunky heels, big boots and platform sneakers — really anything with a platform or big heel. One that you hate? Neon Colors. No thanks. What would you never wear? Low rise mini skirts. They've never made sense to me. Favorite fashion/beauty brand right now? I’m loving such a wide range of brands right now, especially with NYFW around the corner. I'm currently inspired by makeup brands such as Maybelline (I love their campaigns and products) and fashion brands such as Skims, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Alice & Olivia, Monse, Coach, Tory Burch and Altuzzara.

@emelywithane_ pink, sassy, no limit - what are your guesses? @Maybelline New York #maybellinepartner