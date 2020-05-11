The filmmakers behind Netflix's Tiger King are reportedly working on a follow-up episode that goes far beyond the Joe Exotic-Carole Baskin feud.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are now looking into the 2003 Siegfried & Roy mauling attack. The attack, which left performer Roy Horn permanently injured, put an end to the long-running exotic animal show. The news also comes three days after Horn's passing from COVID-19 complications.

The publication reports that they were contacted on May 7 by Dr. James Liu — the associate director of Goode's Turtle Conservancy and reported member of the Tiger King production team — who requested contact information for Siegfried & Roy's former tiger handler, Chris Lawrence.

Lawrence previously spoke about his 15-year battle with PTSD following the attack and has disputed the duo's "romanticized" narrative of what happened. Liu reportedly explained that work on another episode under the Tiger King name would "act as a higher-minded corrective" to the initial series, per THR's wording.

That said, after speaking with Liu, a Goode Films spokeswoman told the publication that it was "untrue that the direction is going in a more conservational route" — something that seems to indicate that this new series will be just as juicy as the first iteration.

Netflix has yet to return requests for comment.