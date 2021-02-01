Tiffany Haddish and Common have already been open about their relationship and gushed about each other during interviews. Now, the two make things TikTok official.

On Sunday, the comedian posted her take on the viral Silhouette Challenge, and she had the special participation of her beau. She captioned the post, "For the Lovers."

At the start of the video, Tiffany was covered up in a coat and wearing a hair cap. Then, as the music changes, we see her silhouette as she poses in a sultry way by her door. Later, Common arrives and the two basically make out on cam. And though things really heat up, if you watch until the end there's a funny surprise involving the Girls Trip actress's hair.

Watch the video below.