A Surreal Hitchcockian Fashion Kitty
Photographer Thom Kerr is known for his colorful, sleek work with the biggest names in pop. But when he gets some breathing room between shooting the likes of Lil Nas X, Willow Smith and Kim Petras, he's collaborating on fashion editorials with stylist Heather Picchiottino.
Called, "Nine Lives," their recent collaboration stems from Picchiottino wanting to play with the idea of a cat in a surreal way as Kerr lately is interested in the aesthetic of where photography and AI meet harmoniously. The editorial was shot at Le Trianon Apartments, which is actually a castle from the 1930s, and features model Natalie Munoz.
"We used old film lights and kind of imagined that idea of Natalie playing in the space, which is why some of the lighting has that weird Hitchcock surreal feeling," Kerr tells PAPER. "I like that idea of using old lighting and film techniques and mixing it in with AI."
Kerr and Picchiotino also collaborated with creative talent from Paradis Agency, makeup artist Jaime Diaz and hairstylist Antoine Martinez, who pretty much had free reign in interpreting the brief. "The final result is witchy and dreamlike," Kerr says. See all the photos from "Nine Lives," below.
Photography: Thom Kerr (at Paradis)
Styling: Heather Picchiottino (at Opus)
Makeup: Jaime Diaz (at Paradis)
Hair: Antoine Martinez (at Paradis)
Art direction: Emma Louise
Styling assistant: Lucy Sylvester
Model: Natalie Munoz (at Margaux)
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Internet
DJ Mandy Wants Your Feedback
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography and direction by Julian Buchan / Styling by Marc Eram / Makeup by Marla Vazquez / Hair by Virginie Pineda
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography and direction by Julian Buchan / Styling by Marc Eram / Makeup by Marla Vazquez / Hair by Virginie Pineda
18 December
Art
Kerwin Frost Takes Collectibles Seriously
Story by Whitney Mallett / Creative direction by Pablo Rochat / Photography by Adam Powell / Styling by Malcolm Mammone / Production design by Wesley Goodrich
Story by Whitney Mallett / Creative direction by Pablo Rochat / Photography by Adam Powell / Styling by Malcolm Mammone / Production design by Wesley Goodrich
12 December
Fashion
It's Always Drama With Jeauni Cassanova
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Claudio Robles / Styling by Dominick Barcelona / Hair by Sergio Estrada / Makeup by Jake Dupont
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Claudio Robles / Styling by Dominick Barcelona / Hair by Sergio Estrada / Makeup by Jake Dupont
06 December
Music
Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE and Our Black, Queer Rebirth
Story by George M. Johnson / Photography by Mason Poole / Styling by Shiona Turini / Hair by Nakia Rachon / Make-up by Rokael Lizama / Creative direction by Andrew Makadsi
Story by George M. Johnson / Photography by Mason Poole / Styling by Shiona Turini / Hair by Nakia Rachon / Make-up by Rokael Lizama / Creative direction by Andrew Makadsi
01 December
Beauty
Niohuru X Turns Darkness Into Beauty
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Sarah Pardini / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Kelton Ching
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Sarah Pardini / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Kelton Ching
28 November