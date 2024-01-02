A Surreal Hitchcockian Fashion Kitty

Photographer Thom Kerr is known for his colorful, sleek work with the biggest names in pop. But when he gets some breathing room between shooting the likes of Lil Nas X, Willow Smith and Kim Petras, he's collaborating on fashion editorials with stylist Heather Picchiottino.

Called, "Nine Lives," their recent collaboration stems from Picchiottino wanting to play with the idea of a cat in a surreal way as Kerr lately is interested in the aesthetic of where photography and AI meet harmoniously. The editorial was shot at Le Trianon Apartments, which is actually a castle from the 1930s, and features model Natalie Munoz.

"We used old film lights and kind of imagined that idea of Natalie playing in the space, which is why some of the lighting has that weird Hitchcock surreal feeling," Kerr tells PAPER. "I like that idea of using old lighting and film techniques and mixing it in with AI."