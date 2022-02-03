Fox's strangest — and furriest — competition show The Masked Singer is back, filming its seventh season and this year's theme is "the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly." It seems the "good and cuddly" comes in form of dancing bear suites, while the bad is represented by what's inside the costume.

During last night's episode taping, former New York mayor and co-insurrectionist Rudy Giuliani was supposedly unmasked and revealed as a contestant after being eliminated for his performance.

TMS is a show known for its big reveals and shock factor, but this time proved too much. Two of the show's judges, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, reportedly stood up and exited the stage in protest while taping, letting off a little steam before rejoining the others for a brief discussion with the disgraced politician.

According toThe Week, though there are many reasons to take issue with this former mayor, the main reason Thicke and Jeong felt compelled to walk off relates to the timeline: based on the show's production schedule, Giuliani must have been asked to perform on the show while he was actively working to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

This isn't The Masked Singer's first brush with controversy. On season three, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin was cast on the show and performed "Baby’s Got Back" before promptly being eliminated. As it turns out, the hidden figures are scarier than the costumes they inhabit.