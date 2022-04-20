"Alex Newell blew the roof off at Cipriani's," exclaimed one Twitter user recently, who uploaded a video of the actor singing a powerful rendition of "Don't Rain on My Parade" at the downtown establishment.

Anyone familiar with Newell's work won't be surprised given the Glee star's long history of memorable performances both onscreen and on Broadway. It was a fitting end to a night that was all about honoring people making a difference in the LGBTQ community.

Gathering for the first time since 2019, over 700 people came out for the annual Center Dinner, which raised $1.8 million to support the NYC LGBTQ Community Center's programs and services. Among those honored were philanthropists Tim Gill and Scott Miller, transgender activist Cecilia Gentili and Bank of America.

Notables names in politics, fashion, beauty, film and more were treated to not only live performances from Newell but a special appearance by the legendary New York comedian Murray Hill with Bridget Everett and actor Jeff Hiller from HBO's Somebody Somewhere.

Below, Newell takes us behind the scenes of the big night, from getting ready with her glam team to perfecting her sound check to walking the red carpet and finally the main event.