Tayshia Adams is no stranger to multiple outfit changes during filming, as her Bachelorette days clearly demonstrate. But the stakes are decidedly higher when doing so for a huge television ceremony onstage in front of your industry peers.

So when getting ready to host her first MTV Movie & TV Awards (she hosted the second portion of the night, Unscripted, which focused on reality tv), Adams worked with her stylist Brian Meller (the man behind Bretman Rock, Lea Michele and Blake Gray's stylish getups) to dream up a host-ready wardrobe full of variety, glamour and stage presence.

Indeed, from her archival Vivienne Westwood number for the red carpet to the pink finale Richard Quinn dress and everything in between, Adams shined in looks by both emerging and established designers alike. Almost every outfit change included a slightly different beauty look as well, courtesy of Brenton Kane Diallo for hair and Dmitry Kukushkin for makeup.

Below, an exclusive photo diary of Adams' seven MTV outfits from Barker Hanger in Los Angeles as she takes us behind the scenes of one of the biggest nights of her career.

Moments before hitting the red carpet! My stylist Brian Meller and I fell in love with this vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — it’s a piece of art, and it fits like a glove. I wanted a sleek and timeless look for the carpet since the show looks had lots of color and sparkle.