Taylor Swift certainly knows how to make an announcement.

After surprising everyone by showing up at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, the 32-year-old megastar proceeded to win her third Video of the Year award for her critically-acclaimed “All Too Well” short film — making history as the first performer to have won three of those.

And, in an even bigger surprise announcement, Swift revealed that she would be dropping a new album, entitled Midnights, on October 21st.

Swift took to Instagram to share additional details about the album, explaining that it features 13 tracks that draws inspiration from "13 sleepless nights scatted throughout [her] life."

"We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back," Swift writes on an image accompanying the post. "We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face," she adds. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”

This new album will follow the success of her hefty back-to-back albums, folklore and evermore, which were both secretly recorded during the pandemic with the same team including Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, and WB (William Bowery aka Swift's current beau Joe Alwyn) and Justin Vernon. Both were released 2020 and nominated for Grammys in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

See how fans reacted to Swift's win and the new album below — and pre-order Midnights now via Taylor Swift's website (which initially crashed following the announcement, but is thankfully up and running again).