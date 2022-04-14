Florida’s recent “Don’t Say Gay” bill should never have passed. To say the controversial piece of legislation is harmful and in desperate need of reform would be an understatement — but to begin such a massive undertaking, the next generation of voters needs to be informed on government processes and reminded the importance a single vote holds. Ever the change agent, Fair Fight Action is up to the task and launched its second season of Civics for the Culture continuing its mission to empower voters of all ages and backgrounds.

Founded in 2018 by Stacey Abrams, the Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, Fair Fight Action aims to counter voter suppression, especially in states like Georgia and Texas with a long history of obstruction. During the 2020 election, Fair Fight Action was credited as one of the reasons that Joe Biden edged out a victory in Georgia and the organization has also been tied to potentially impacting voters in more than 20 other states.

Fair Fight Action continued its push to help voters by launching Civics for the Culture in 2021. Best described as a Gen Z version of Schoolhouse Rock, the ongoing video series does its part to explain aspects of the voting process, explore legal terms and offer different perspectives from its featured individuals.

The newest episode that kicks off season two is hosted by Chelsey Hall who is the Director of Media and Brand Partnerships at Fair Fight Action — also the right-hand woman of Abrams during the latter’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

The five-minute video begins with Hall making her own declaration about the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, saying, “Let me start this off by saying I am gay gay, right? And so the shit that’s happening in Florida and in Texas with this 'Don’t Say Gay' legislation is getting really weird and people are getting out of hand. I really think state legislatures should have better things to do and better bills to create than telling humans how we should identify.”

Hall takes the time to cover not only who is responsible for legislation like this, but also explains — in terms that make total sense — exactly what this governing body is. “We’re not powerless, there are people that we can actually hold accountable who create these laws, who create these bills: the General Assembly,” she said.

“The General Assembly is made up of people who are called state legislators. But honestly, they're just regular-ass people, they’re probably your neighbor. They were elected by us, more importantly — or, they was elected by somebody.”

Programs that help break down and wade through some of this jargon, like Civics for the Culture, feel more important than ever considering the onslaught of anti-trans and anti-abortion legislation that's been discussed this past year. Just last month, Georgia introduced its own Florida-style “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Hopefully, through the work that Fair Fight Action is doing, the next generation will learn how to have an informed voice in local politics, and change this country one vote at a time.

Check out the premiere episode of Civics for the Culture's second season up above.