It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Steve Lacy & Fousheé — "Sunshine"

Steve Lacy’s new album, Gemini Rights, is sprawling and mystical, like arcane folksong remade into a twilit bisexual funk record. “Sunshine” captures that vibe at its most potent, with Lacy’s vocals intertwining with Fousheé’s to make something heady and hypnotic.

Laura Jean — "Teenager Again"

The ramshackle stomp of "Teenager Again," the beautiful first single from Laura Jean’s new album, Amateurs, belies the deep yearning at the song’s core. Although it chronicles a teenage Laura’s attempts to overcome panic disorder, it also feels like a classic loss-of-innocence tale — a song about desperately trying, and failing, to find something that can’t be recovered.

Omar Apollo — "Archetype"

“Archetype” is lovelorn balladry boiled down to its most concentrated elements. At times, it feels like Omar Apollo is singing right into your ear, his heartache pulsating like a raw nerve.

HUNJIYA — "last month’s rent"

“last month’s rent” is a wistful and palpably hurt ballad. Spotlighting HUNJIYA’s vocals, at turns disaffected and distraught, it’s the kind of song that plays at the emotional climax of a teen film

Cavetown — "Grocery Store"

Cambridge artist Robin Skinner, better known as Cavetown, returns with “Grocery Store," a new version of their 2021 single with Kina Beats, “Trying Not To Cry.” Touching on anxiety and agoraphobia, it’s a sensitive, empowered piece of bedroom pop.

Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell Williams — "Stay With Me"

“Stay With Me” is overstuffed, but in the same way that a good house party can feel overstuffed. There’s a lot going on, but you’ll never get bored.

Latto — "PUSSY"

Latto’s fiery new single takes shots at misogynists and abusers with intention, wit and a welcome sense of brutality. A surprising and invigorating follow up to her hit “Big Energy,” it shows off a powerful new side of the rising rapper.

Lewis OfMan & Carly Rae Jepsen — "Move Me"

It’s a joy to hear Carly Rae Jepsen go full-blown house diva on “Move Me," her new collaboration with Lewis OfMan. Although the song hits all the euphoric highs of classic dance music, it’s also pleasingly lo-fi, like a DIY version of a '90s classic.

Indigo Sparke — "Pressure In My Chest"

“Pressure In My Chest” is the lush emotionally raw lead single from Hysteria, Indigo Sparke’s Aaron Dessner-produced new album. Touching on trauma and the transformation that comes after, it captures the elastic tension between past and present.

Flo Milli — "No Face"

In contrast to past Flo Milli singles, “No Face” is tense and foreboding, its central synth line almost hitting like something from a horror movie. It’s a villainous, tough-as-nails turn.