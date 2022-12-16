Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now
by Shaad D'Souza

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

PinkPantheress — "Take me home"

The title track from PinkPantheress’ new EP is intimate and forlorn, a rare glimpse into the mysterious dance-pop producer’s inner world.

Rosalía and Cardi B — "DESPECHÁ RMX"

Rosalía finds an ideal collaborator in Cardi B, who adds an irrepressible and charming verse to the Spanish star’s elite, sun-drenched summer kiss-off.

Fred again.., Swedish House Mafia, Future and Solomun — "Turn On The Lights again.. - Solomun Remix"

Solomun turns Fred Again.., Swedish House Mafia and Future’s house rager into a minimalist throb, adding a seamy layer of dirt to proceedings.

Central Cee — "LET GO"

Breakout UK drill superstar Central Cee changes pace with this meditative breakup song, a surprisingly intimate track that’s miles away from the braggadocious MC of “Doja."

Mica Levi — "skunk boy."

Mica Levi’s latest is a shadowy, pint-sized piece of indie rock, Levi’s voice given the texture of asphalt with layers of ice-cold reverb.

Rye Rye, Cakes da Killa and WERK — "Tip Thru Da Door"

Rye Rye, Cakes Da Killa and WERK link up for this raucous, turned-up house-rap track, a total joy from blistering start to molten-hot finish.

The Weeknd — "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"

​Even when pulling together a grand, orchestral song for, of all things, the Avatar 2 soundtrack, The Weeknd’s iconic voice and melodic sensibility still come through.

Little Simz — "Angel"

This highlight from Little Simz’s surprise new album No Thank You is loose and soulful while still finding space for Simz to unearth some of her most diaristic, soul-baring lyrics.

FLO — "Losing You"

Rising London trio FLO cap off their massive year with “Losing You," another classic-sounding piece of girl-group R&B that showcases all three members’ mellifluous vocals.

Gretel Hänlyn — "Today (can't help but cry)"

“Today," complete with hand-claps and a racing guitar part, conjures the wistful atmosphere of 2010s indie perfectly, Hänlyn’s androgynous voice adding sandpapery texture to the bright backdrop.

Photography by Aidan Zamiri

