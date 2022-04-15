It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Mallrat & Azealia Banks — "Surprise Me"

Azealia Banks is judicious with where she puts her name; she’s only done a handful of features in her time. So when she does guest on someone else’s song, she makes it count. "Surprise Me," a collaboration between Mallrat and Banks, feels like an instant classic, possessing as much charisma and renegade wit as any of Banks’ hits.

Lizzo — "About Damn Time"

"About Damn Time" is classic Lizzo — a soulful period piece evoking disco and soul that appeals for a brighter future.

Conan Gray — "Memories"

Conan Gray has returned with "Memories," a sparse, emotive ballad that precedes his forthcoming sophomore album. Raw and incredibly personal, it’s a tantalizing tease of Superache.

Phoebe Bridgers — "Sidelines"

Phoebe Bridgers’ new single, "Sidelines," from the forthcoming Conversations With Friends adaptation, is slow-building and powerful — a quietly anthemic standalone single.

Jamie xx — "LET’S DO IT AGAIN"

"LET’S DO IT AGAIN" is vintage Jamie xx — equal parts euphoric and nostalgic, a perfectly lush banger to welcome him back to the stage at Coachella this weekend.

Deaton Chris Anthony, beabadoobee — "iScream"

Deaton Chris Anthony’s new beabadoobee collaboration, "iScream," is premium '90s throwback with a hyperpop twist — DCA’s exceptional, Wheatus-y whine is turned up to 11.

100 gecs — "Doritos & Fritos"

100 gecs’ new single, "Doritos & Fritos," tones down the hyperpop in favor of something closer to straight down-the-line rock. The music might be more straightforward, but 100 gecs are still as ludicrously weird as ever.

Kay Flock, Cardi B, Dougie B, Bory300 — "Shake It"

Cardi B joins rising drill star Kay Flock on this short, sharp burst of energy — a two-minute firecracker that sees one former NYC rising star pass the baton to another.

Faye Webster — "Car Therapy"

Faye Webster’s droll country sounds incredible when paired with the lush orchestration of "Car Therapy" — a welcome footnote to last year’s great I know I’m funny haha.

Desire — "Telling Me Lies"

Desire are back! "Telling Me Lies" is basically everything you want from a new Desire record — all gothy atmosphere and intense, beguiling mystery.