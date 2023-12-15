It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Lolahol - "Boy Next Door"

This unexpected Judy Garland cover, of a song from Meet Me In St Louis is a perfect fit for Lourdes Leon’s rich, classic-sounding voice, weaving together moony-eyed sentimentality and lush drum’n’bass production courtesy of Kiri.



9mice, glaive - "DEVO4KA"

glaive's nu-Midwest emo works surprisingly well in concert with the dayglo rave textures of Russian rapper 9mice on this propulsive, blown-out confection.



Paul Grimstad, Talia Ryder - "Evening Mirror"

This song, from Sean Price Williams’ buzzy road film The Sweet East, is hypnotic and warm—Frankie Cosmos-meets-Stereolab indie folk.



Andras, Oscar Key Sung - "Temperature of Love"

Arriving nearly 10 years after their last collaboration, Andras and Oscar Key Sung return with another satiny, moonlit lo-fi pop-house track. It’s decidedly harder-edged than Cafe Romantica, but just as dreamy.



Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion - "Not My Fault"

If the Mean Girls remake is good for one thing, it’s boosting the star power of the effervescent Renee Rapp, who was the best thing about HBO’s Sex Lives of College Girls and released a solid debut in this year’s Snow Angel. “Not My Fault” isn’t quite as strong as anything on that record, but it’s a fun, big-deal co-sign.



Pasticshop - "POBBLES"

Here’s one for all those people in your life who complain about the “commercialized” nature of Christmas – a sweet, glowing holiday tune seemingly made entirely from plastic noises.



BADBADNOTGOOD, Conway the Machine, Westside Gun - "Mint Chocolate"

​Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn glide effortlessly over the hazy downtempo production on this BADBADNOTGOOD collab, the Toronto jazz favorites proving a perfect fit for the Griselda crew.

Eyedress, The Marias - "A Room Up In The Sky"

This dazed indie rock song feels more suited for the summer months, but it goes down pretty nicely under the gloom of cold weather too, its lo-fi haze feeling like a warm blanket on a chilly morning.



Yumi Zouma - "KPR"

New Zealand dream-pop band Yumi Zouma strike a perfect balance between shoegaze fog and pop instinct, and “KPR” is no exception, a strong, taut melody pushing up against guitar squall.



Dylan Mulvaney - "Blue Christmas"

Dylan Mulvaney’s forlorn take on this Elvis classic arrives alongside a pitch-perfect video in which she and actor/model Kristofer Thomas share an extremely… festive moment in a dive bar bathroom.