It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Lil Nas X — "INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)"

Lil Nas X's "INDUSTRY BABY," produced by TakeADaytrip and Kanye West, is a cocksure, ultra-catchy statement of intent for the rising rapper's forthcoming debut album.

Porches — "Okay"

Like last year's "I Miss That," "Okay" is a loud, highly saturated rush — a quintessential summer rock song by a musician who, at this point, between "Headsgiving" and "Goodbye" and "Mood," is a master of the form.

Lorde — "Stoned At The Nail Salon"

Lorde's bittersweet new single showcases a wistful new maturity in her songwriting, swapping the carefree ease of "Solar Power" for timeless, heart-rending balladry.

Tommy Genesis — "a woman is a god"

"a woman is a god," from Tommy Genesis' forthcoming goldilocks x, is a sly, self-assured piece of feminist rap from one of the most underrated young MCs working.

GFOTY — "KOOKS SONG"

GFOTY's new track is, as usual, bizarre and great, playing like 10 different songs chopped up and sewn back together. Produced by Count Baldor, it's a perfect fusion of pop-punk chords and hyperpop chaos.

Samia — "As You Are"

Samia's new song is a piece of vivid, immersive storytelling, anchored by classic-sounding production.

TOPS — "Party Again"

"Party Again" takes the upbeat sadness of Wham's "Last Christmas" and transposes it to the existential angst of COVID. Written when the virus was still in full swing and gathering felt a long way away, it still hits as an ode to friendship now.

Camila Cabello — "Don’t Go Yet"

Camila Cabello's new song is an upbeat, joyous-sounding ode to partying through the night — the kind of celebratory joint that a lot of people need right now.

Kiana Ledé — "Ur Best Friend (with Kehlani)"

Kiana Ledé and Kehlani's sophisticated, slow-building new track is an audacious piece of R&B, recalling Ciara's all-timer "Body Party" in its powerful, understated melody.

DJ Seinfeld — "These Things Will Come To Be"

DJ Seinfeld's new heater builds to a glorious, totally ecstatic peak — it's a bright, heart-rending piece of house.