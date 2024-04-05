It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan’s new single is a sweetly-delivered kiss-off that hides its poison under a candy coating, building on the emotionally knotty pop songs on her great debut record.



Vampire Weekend - "Ice Cream Piano" The opener of Vampire Weekend’s long-awaited Only God Was Above Us foreshadows the acidic tang and roughly-rendered cynicism of the album to come.



Doja Cat and A$AP Rocky - "URGE!!!!!!!!!!" Doja Cat delights in making gleefully nasty music and “URRRGE!!!!!!” finds her on prime form, taunting and teasing with the reckless abandon of a playground bully.



GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - "Wanna Be" Megan Thee Stallion sounds great in this mode: uncaring, almost drowsy in her delivery at first, trading bars with GloRilla coolly and casually.



Young Miko - "Princess Peach" Rising Puerto Rican star Young Miko keeps releasing addictively listenable hits at an alarming rate; “Princess Peach” is a summer anthem in the making.



Mount Kimbie - "Shipwreck" I am so pleased Mount Kimbie has shifted form into a four-piece. Their new album The Sunset Violent is a spiritual follow-up to their great post-punk record Love What Survives and “Shipwreck” is the sneakily tight pop song at the record’s core.



Snow Strippers - "So What If I'm A Freak" Listening to this shitposty piano-trance track made me weirdly emotional – I can’t explain the feeling other than it’s how the Zac Efron film We Are Your Friends made me feel. Kind of fauxstalgia vibes? Really good stuff.



Fabiana Palladino - "Can You Look In The Mirror?" A funky, Janet Jackson-style highlight from Fabiana Palladino’s great self-titled debut.



Charli XCX - "Club classics" A skronky, euphoric post-post-post dubstep track that only Charli could pull off. Makes you wonder what other freaky stuff she has in store for Brat.



Kacy Hill - "Damn" “Damn” is lovely and rough, smartly contrasting Kacy Hill’s delicate voice with crumbly guitar lines and softly padding drums.

