Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Apr 05, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
Chappell Roan’s new single is a sweetly-delivered kiss-off that hides its poison under a candy coating, building on the emotionally knotty pop songs on her great debut record.
Vampire Weekend - "Ice Cream Piano"
The opener of Vampire Weekend’s long-awaited Only God Was Above Us foreshadows the acidic tang and roughly-rendered cynicism of the album to come.
Doja Cat and A$AP Rocky - "URGE!!!!!!!!!!"
Doja Cat delights in making gleefully nasty music and “URRRGE!!!!!!” finds her on prime form, taunting and teasing with the reckless abandon of a playground bully.
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - "Wanna Be"
Megan Thee Stallion sounds great in this mode: uncaring, almost drowsy in her delivery at first, trading bars with GloRilla coolly and casually.
Young Miko - "Princess Peach"
Rising Puerto Rican star Young Miko keeps releasing addictively listenable hits at an alarming rate; “Princess Peach” is a summer anthem in the making.
Mount Kimbie - "Shipwreck"
I am so pleased Mount Kimbie has shifted form into a four-piece. Their new album The Sunset Violent is a spiritual follow-up to their great post-punk record Love What Survives and “Shipwreck” is the sneakily tight pop song at the record’s core.
Snow Strippers - "So What If I'm A Freak"
Listening to this shitposty piano-trance track made me weirdly emotional – I can’t explain the feeling other than it’s how the Zac Efron film We Are Your Friends made me feel. Kind of fauxstalgia vibes? Really good stuff.
Fabiana Palladino - "Can You Look In The Mirror?"
A funky, Janet Jackson-style highlight from Fabiana Palladino’s great self-titled debut.
Charli XCX - "Club classics"
A skronky, euphoric post-post-post dubstep track that only Charli could pull off. Makes you wonder what other freaky stuff she has in store for Brat.
Kacy Hill - "Damn"
“Damn” is lovely and rough, smartly contrasting Kacy Hill’s delicate voice with crumbly guitar lines and softly padding drums.
Photography: Ryan Clemens
Music
Can't Quit Camila
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by James Bee / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Patrick Ta / Hair by Jesus Guerrero / Nails by Juan Alvear
20 March
Music
Yung Lean and Bladee's Biblical Breakthrough
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Ali Foroughi / Styling by America Korban / Set design by Grace Snellock / Makeup by Athena Pagington / Hair by Mark Francome Painter
22 March
Entertainment
A Radical Oral History of Ms. Boogie's 'The Breakdown'
Story by Erica Campbell / Illustrations by Terrell Villiers
12 March
Entertainment
Cole Escola Made It All Up
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Ian Lewandowski
07 March
Music
Allie X Lives in a Weird World
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Joaquin Castillo / Styling by Stella Evans / Hair by Chika Nishiyama / Makeup by Julian Stoller
27 February