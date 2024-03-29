Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Mar 29, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Marina Allen - "Red Cloud"
Truly divine stuff from California singer-songwriter Marina Allen, whose 2022 album Centrifics was deeply underrated. “Red Cloud” is slightly more diffused than anything on that album, more content to float along on a lovely bed of meandering bass and woodwinds, but there’s tension and uncertainty hiding beneath the beauty.
Taxidermists - "Stay Gone"
Enticingly whiny post-punk from Taxidermists, aka Cooper B Handy (LUCY) and Salvatore McNamara. Lurching between singalong garage and dirgey interludes, it’s a dizzy, distended highlight of their new KO EP.
Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti - "I LUV IT"
Let’s clear one thing up: This isn’t Camila’s hyperpop turn, and it certainly doesn’t feel like a Charli XCX ripoff. If anything, “I LUV IT” feels indebted to underground hip-hop: aside from its brilliantly ridiculous Gucci Mane sample, the scraping synths and hazy atmosphere feel indebted to 454, Nettspend and 645AR. Carti’s nonsensical, mumbled verse adds to the considered chaos. I luv it!
Vampire Weekend - "Mary Boone"
On “Mary Boone,” Vampire Weekend samples the break from Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life” to tell an imagined story of a townie who has an affair with jailed 20th-century art dealer Mary Boone. In other words, it's typical Vampire Weekend stuff.
Tainy, Tokischa - "Jalo"
This song is from Netflix’s Rebel Moon, but it works just fine as a pastel-toned collab between a reggaeton legend and one of the genre’s most notable upstarts, Tokischa adapting her bratty flow to be a little more sweet.
Denzel Himself, Shaé Universe, BAMBII - "Goth Vogue"
Genre-agnostic Londoner Denzel Himself outdoes himself on “Goth Vogue,” which is ostensibly a dance track but works just as well as late-night R&B. It’s a masterclass in subverting expectations.
Beyoncé - "BODYGUARD"
The highlight of Beyoncé’s Renaissance follow-up Cowboy Carter is a butter-smooth yacht-rock track in the vein of underrated album cuts like “Blow” and “Virgo’s Groove.” It finds Beyoncé singing about her devotion to another over a totally irresistible groove.
Doechii, JT - "Alter Ego"
An absolutely hectic rave-rap track that finds Doechii going toe-to-toe with JT with completely oppositional flows: Doechii is in pure scream mode, while JT is as laid-back as ever.
Superfan - "75 Germany"
“75 Germany” is lushly-orchestrated lo-fi indie folk in the vein of Phoebe Bridgers or Adrianne Lenker, Kali Flanagan’s reedy, resonant voice strong and forceful over distorted production.
Micah McLaurin - "Don't Give Up On Love"
Pure camp from pop singer and pianist Micah McLaurin, who strikes a fine line between rich theatricality and disco sleaze on this slinking, high-budget pop track.
Photography: Blair Caldwell
