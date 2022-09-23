It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Ariel Zetina & Cae Monāe — "Have You Ever"

Underground Chicago stalwart Ariel Zetina has dropped "Have You Ever" a collaboration with Cae Monāe that celebrates the strength of trans women. It’s a club heater with a powerful heart, lifted off Zetina's debut album, Cyclorama, out October 21.

Poppy — "FYB"

Poppy’s new single balances sweetness and spice, abrasive punk production pushing against Poppy’s deceptively sugary vocal melody. It’s bracing and ingratiating.

Donatachi & Besties — "Fade Away"

“Fade Away” is a divine 2010s pop-punk throwback — a breakbeat-powered rock anthem that fuses Donatachi’s exaggerated pop vision with the heart-on-sleeve earnestness of Besties.

Stormzy — "Mel Made Me Do It"

Stormzy’s long-awaited return, named in tribute to his longtime stylist, is seven minutes of canny, witty wordplay — a fiendishly minimal track that makes space for Stormzy to talk his shit.

Jamie xx — "KILL DEM"

Inspired by his experiences going to Notting Hill Carnival as a teenager, "KILL DEM" spins a fiery dancehall vocal sample into something prismatic and hard as hell.

Major Lazer, Tiwa Savage & Major League DJz — "Koo Koo Fun"

Major Lazer go amapiano on the slick, bass-heavy "Koo Koo Fun" — a bristling shot of adrenaline led by the ice-cool vocals of Tiwa Savage.

Protoje & Jorja Smith — "Ten Cane Row"

Jorja Smith teams up with Protoje on this weekend-morning daydream of a reggae song — a loping, synth-led pop song that’s effusive and soulful.

GloRilla & Cardi B — "Tomorrow 2"

Cardi’s claws are out on "Tomorrow 2" — a savage, buzzing collaboration with GloRilla. It’s a rare feature, and she makes the most of it.

Freddie Gibbs — "Dark Hearted"

Freddie Gibbs teams up with James Blake on this haunting, mournful new song from $oul $old $eparately. Showcasing a more meditative side of Gibbs’ music, it’s heartfelt and beautiful.