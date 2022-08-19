It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Anitta & Missy Elliott — "Lobby"

Anitta teams up with the legendary Missy Elliott on "Lobby," a sultry, gleaming house track that takes things back to the days of sparkling 2000s hotel bars and Sex And The City-style superclubs.

Demi Lovato — "29"

Demi Lovato unleashes rage with "29," a no-holds-barred highlight from their new album HOLY FVCK that builds to a massive, scream-your-lungs-out chorus.

Ellie Goulding — "Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)"

Longtime collaborators Four Tet and Ellie Goulding reunite on this slick, heart-racing remix of Goulding’s recent Big Sean collaboration "Easy Lover." Four Tet turns the track into a high-speed chase that races to a spacey conclusion.

Alex Chapman & Chloe Angelides — "LFG"

Let’s fucking go, let’s fucking go, let’s fucking go... Is there really anything more to be said about "LFG," the new collaboration between house producer-slash-musical memelord Alex Chapman and Chloe Angelides?

Soccer Mommy & Magdalena Bay — "Shotgun – Magdalena Bay Remix"

Magdalena Bay have remixed Soccer Mommy’s song of the year contender "Shotgun," turning the taut, driving love song into a swooning, synth-led track that could have fit on MGMT’s debut.

ASHWARYA — "Can’t Relate"

ASHWARYA’s new track is less than two minutes long, but it makes that time count, finding ASHWARYA whispering and muttering over a demented, carnivalesque beat. It’s a bracing, wickedly fun diss.

Mura Masa, Pa Salieu, Skillibeng & Kali Uchis — "blessing me (remix)"

Kali Uchis adds a slick rapped verse to the already great "blessing me," a collaboration with Pa Salieu and Skillibeng that’s sure to be a highlight from Mura Masa’s new album Demon Time.

Daphni — "Mania"

The first new Daphni album in five years is dropping soon. "Mania," the latest single from the album, is a dubby house track filled with squelches and squawks — a pleasing indication that the album is going to be as bizarre and brilliant as you’d expect.

A.B. Original — "King Billy Cokebottle"

A.B. Original have finally returned with "King Billy Cokebottle," a harsh, distorted rap track that harkens back to the days of '90s west coast gangster rap. It’s a booming, uncompromising comeback.

Melle Brown & Annie Mac — "Feel About You – DJ Koze Remix"

The legendary DJ Koze remixes Melle Brown and Annie Mac’s "Feel About You," turning it into piece of piano house that’s perfect for the dying days of summer.