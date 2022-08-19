It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Anitta & Missy Elliott — "Lobby"
Anitta teams up with the legendary Missy Elliott on "Lobby," a sultry, gleaming house track that takes things back to the days of sparkling 2000s hotel bars and Sex And The City-style superclubs.
Demi Lovato — "29"
Demi Lovato unleashes rage with "29," a no-holds-barred highlight from their new album HOLY FVCK that builds to a massive, scream-your-lungs-out chorus.
Ellie Goulding — "Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)"
Longtime collaborators Four Tet and Ellie Goulding reunite on this slick, heart-racing remix of Goulding’s recent Big Sean collaboration "Easy Lover." Four Tet turns the track into a high-speed chase that races to a spacey conclusion.
Alex Chapman & Chloe Angelides — "LFG"
Let’s fucking go, let’s fucking go, let’s fucking go... Is there really anything more to be said about "LFG," the new collaboration between house producer-slash-musical memelord Alex Chapman and Chloe Angelides?
Soccer Mommy & Magdalena Bay — "Shotgun – Magdalena Bay Remix"
Magdalena Bay have remixed Soccer Mommy’s song of the year contender "Shotgun," turning the taut, driving love song into a swooning, synth-led track that could have fit on MGMT’s debut.
ASHWARYA — "Can’t Relate"
ASHWARYA’s new track is less than two minutes long, but it makes that time count, finding ASHWARYA whispering and muttering over a demented, carnivalesque beat. It’s a bracing, wickedly fun diss.
Mura Masa, Pa Salieu, Skillibeng & Kali Uchis — "blessing me (remix)"
Kali Uchis adds a slick rapped verse to the already great "blessing me," a collaboration with Pa Salieu and Skillibeng that’s sure to be a highlight from Mura Masa’s new album Demon Time.
Daphni — "Mania"
The first new Daphni album in five years is dropping soon. "Mania," the latest single from the album, is a dubby house track filled with squelches and squawks — a pleasing indication that the album is going to be as bizarre and brilliant as you’d expect.
A.B. Original — "King Billy Cokebottle"
A.B. Original have finally returned with "King Billy Cokebottle," a harsh, distorted rap track that harkens back to the days of '90s west coast gangster rap. It’s a booming, uncompromising comeback.
Melle Brown & Annie Mac — "Feel About You – DJ Koze Remix"
The legendary DJ Koze remixes Melle Brown and Annie Mac’s "Feel About You," turning it into piece of piano house that’s perfect for the dying days of summer.
Photo courtesy of Anitta
