Sophie Powers' 'Obsessed' Doesn't Care About Red Flags

Could a little obsession be good for you? According to pop purveyor Sophie Powers, we "can’t help who we love, or even obsess over.” That’s the premise behind her new track and video for “Obsessed,” which premieres today on PAPER. The love-sick song sounds like it was lifted from the dramatic soundtrack of a '90s teen movie, with Powers getting straight to the point, divulging, “You’re a walking toxic hazard. It’s all reg flags,” before adding a cheeky “I’m obsessed” over a percolating beat.

“I never thought I was a drama queen until recently,” Powers says. “I’ve been told so often that I’m dramatic so the lyric felt fitting,” Powers tells PAPER of the opening lyrics, “I’m a drama queen/ If I don’t get I want I freak.” The singer admits to being “stubborn” and also points to being a “theater kid” as one of the reasons she has a penchant for dramatics. “The character of this song brings out that stubborn side of myself,” she says. “But it’s about my unwavering will to keep going until I attain what I want. In this case that “something I want” is my love interest, with their consent.”

Below, Power gives PAPER the rundown on her latest video, the upside of being obsessed and what she’s excited to share with fans next.

Let’s talk about the music video. What were you inspired by and what was the world you wanted to create visually? I have synesthesia very heavily. For each of my songs I see specific colors, smells, textures, anything related to my five senses. That is where I draw my outfit inspiration from, as well as my music video and creative direction inspiration from as I creative direct everything and design almost everything I wear. For this video, I designed two custom sets alongside Bex Marquez and had it crafted by an amazing team headed by Taylor Edgin. The song is about being so obsessed with someone who is bad for you that you’d do the extreme to make them yours. I thought it would be funny to chase someone into outer space because I’m obsessed with them, hence the sci-fi and outer space themes. Why did you want to write about obsession over someone who can be bad for you? To be honest, it’s never healthy to obsess over someone. But everything I do in my career to school and even relationships has always been all in or nothing. I have a hard time being with someone unless I am completely enamored with them, which is why I am single 99.9% of the time. Or at least that’s what I’d like to hope the reason I’m single so often is! That being said, I feel as if everyone has been obsessed with someone, matter how bad they are for you. We can’t control who we love. I think a lot of people would agree with that sentiment.

What are you obsessed with right now? Hot chocolate, skincare, and the BFFs podcast. I don’t listen to a lot of podcasts but the BFFs podcast is one I could watch and listen to all day. In terms of hot chocolate, I have four a day I think. It’s an addiction rather than an obsession at this point. It just feels so good on my vocal cords when I’m recording. My vocal coach told me to avoid dairy, though, so I hope she doesn’t read this. I’ve really been obsessed with the Kosas collagen spray and the Tatcha rice wash as well. What are you most excited to share with fans next? Honestly, I’m super excited to share the music and clothing that I have been working on. I hope to launch my brand towards the end of this year or early 2025 and drop two EPs this year. Let it be known! I can’t wait! I have a special song coming out around Coachella, too, and it’s actually a flip from one of the headliners. That’s all I’m gonna say.