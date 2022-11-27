Shakira is not happy with the Spanish government's tax fraud case against her.

As reported byTMZ this weekend, the 45-year-old Colombian megastar has filed new court documents calling the case a "smear campaign" and saying investigators have "violated her right to privacy" by airing out all of her information.

The paperwork also contains Shakira's defense of her case: that she was not a resident of Spain during the years in question, and in fact was living United States while working as a judge on The Voice as well as fulfilling professional commitments globally. She also notes that she's already paid Spain's tax bureau $90 million.

In September, Shakira, whose given name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, was officially summoned to stand trial in Spain for tax charges. She had previously rejected a deal to settle back in July. No trial date has yet been set, but she faces up to eight years and two months in prison if found guilty.

Shakira has been in the tabloids in recent months not only due to the tax fraud case, but also for her highly publicized divorce and ongoing custody negotiation with soccer star Gerard Piqué — and her decision to relocate with their two young sons from Barcelona to Miami. Opening up in a recent ELLE profile, the singer revealed she sometimes feels now that she's in her darkest hour.

When asked about her case, Shakira says she remains confident about the outcome: "I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor," she said at the time.