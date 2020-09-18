"Y'all ain't ready," Rihanna proclaimed in a video uploaded to Instagram today, and truer words have never been spoken. No, it's not an album, but navy — we are getting another Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The short teaser opens with Rihanna, sporting a protective face mask and shield, preparing for the show at Barclay's Center, while elsewhere, performances by Bad Bunny, Travis Scott, Miguel and Rosalía and appearances by Lizzo, Demi Moore, Normani, Paris Hilton and more are promised — flashing across the screen in vibrant neon letters.

Last year's Savage x Fenty show was an epic performance-packed presentation (that basically solidified the end of Victoria's Secret's reign) complete with celebrity appearances, insane choreography and, true to the brand's ethos, sexy lingerie with an inclusive and diverse casting. Based on what little we know thus far: this year's offering will prove no different, with Rihanna herself at the helm of the project as both creative director and executive producer.

You can stream the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show exclusively on Amazon Prime Friday, October 2, and shop the latest fall collection in tandem on Amazon Fashion, Savagex.com and in person at Savage X Fenty stores nationwide.