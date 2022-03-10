There are few actors as synonymous with their liberal use of expletives on the silver screen as Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight, it's hard to imagine any of Jackson's roles without a copious amount of "motherfuckers" thrown into the mix which is why everyone was surprised when a ranking of onscreen profanity didn't place him in the top spot.

The Buzz Bingo study of "Profanity in Film" made headlines back in 2020, when it was revealed that the record for the most "fucks" said onscreen didn't go to Jackson, but to Jonah Hill for The Wolf of Wall Street. Worse still, Jackson ultimately came in third behind Hill's co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, on that list.

Related | Jonah Hill Surpasses Samuel L. Jackson's F-Bomb Record

However, as far as Jackson is concerned, “that’s some bullshit." Promoting his upcoming lead role in AppleTV+'s newThe Last Days of Ptolemy Grey miniseries, the actor vented about the gross injustice to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Jonah Hill. Really?” he exclaimed. “And then Leo. Jonah Hill, then Leo. I don’t believe that. Somebody has miscounted.”

Jackson and Fallon went on to contemplate the criteria the researchers must have used to get their final "fuck" tally and whether or not that included certain qualifiers or variations on the swear word factored into the count. They both agreed that if it had, Jackson would take the top spot hands down. (Either way, Samuel L. Jackson will always be number fucking one in our hearts.)

Check out Jackson's full Tonight Show interview for more expletive discourse and internet rumor anecdotes below.

Photo via Getty/ Todd Owyoung/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank

