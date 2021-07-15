Rubi Rose's new "TWORK" music video is the red hot Cruella reboot we didn't know we needed.

In a summer when City Girls' "Twerkulator" is impossible to ignore, Rose is throwing her very own dance-heavy call to action into the ringer — and there's plenty of room for it all. "If you tworkin hard or hardly tworkin," the breakout Atlanta rapper introduces on her anthem, "all my bitches to the motherfuckin' dance floor."

Beyond transforming herself into a sexy Cruella, complete with Dalmation, spotted sports car and latex thigh-highs, Rose's "TWORK" visual sets her crew of dancers inside scorching firefighter-themed setups. It's further proof of how Rose shines on-camera, having previously appeared in cameos for Cardi B's "WAP" and Migos' "Bad and Boujee."

"'TWORK' is the type of song to put on when you wanna get hype before going out or to turn up to in the club," Rose tells PAPER, echoing a period of cultural awakening after a year in lockdown. "It's a summer anthem for all my girls who are celebrating being back outside. Welcome back, ladies!"

So "pop that ass 'til it hurt" and, while you're at it, stream "TWORK" by Rubi Rose, below.