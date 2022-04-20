As one of the masters fashion imagery, Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy are pros at taking your typical lookbook and turn it into something otherwordly, usually with a few celebrities involved (past lookbook faces included Alicia Silverstone, January Jones, a perennial muse Kirsten Dunst).

Their portrait series make for some of the most delightful collection images to look at, and Fall 2022 is no exception. This season, the duo enlisted a mouthful of big names including Mandy Moore, Charli XCX, Natasha Lyonne, Lili Reinhart, Lana Condor, Joey King and Rachel Brosnahan to pose for Rodarte's new collection.

The women were shot against a hazy pink backdrop with garden accoutrements, all wearing the brand's frothy tulle, tutu skirts and lace-up ballet slippers in pallettes ranging from dusty rose to teal to jet black. "We look for people that inspire us and that we can artistically create with,” Kate told Vogue. “We approach it in terms of storytelling—looking for people that will bring the world that we’re imagining to life.”

The stars got into character as well, with many pointing their toes, arching their backs and reaching out their hands as if they were in Swan Lake themselves. Indeed, between the dainty florals by Joseph Free and the spring oasis set design by Tina Pappas and Adam Siegel, everyone looked every bit the modern-day ballerina.

Rachel Brosnahan