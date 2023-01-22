Riley Keough Breaks Silence on Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Riley Keough is breaking her silence a following the passing of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the 33-year-old Zola actress shared an old childhood photo in which she is holding a bouquet of flowers while looking up lovingly at Presley. She captioned the photo with a single red heart emoji.

The singer-songwriter and only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley passed away on January 13 at the age of 54 after being hospitalized following a cardiac arrest. She is survived by Keough, twin daughters Harper and Finley, and her mother, 77-year-old actress Priscilla Presley, who rushed to the hospital that day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla wrote in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Keough is Lisa Marie's only living child with ex-husband Danny Keough. The former couple's son, Benjamin, died by suicide at 27 in 2020.

At the time of her brother's death, Riley told InStyle, "I’m just generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment, trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love."

"And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that," she said. "But I think when you realize that’s part of it, and your expectation isn’t to just be feeling joy, that’s been a real shift for me in finding those moments and things to smile about.”