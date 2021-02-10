Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter
SHOP

In 2019, Rihanna entered a partnership with LVMH (the owner of Dior, Fendi and Givenchy) to launch a high-end ready-to-wear line called Fenty to much fanfare — the first Black woman to head a luxury house with LVMH, only the second brand LVMH started from scratch in 14 years etc.

But it seems that not even RiRi's image can save a fashion house in the middle of a pandemic. This morning, both parties agreed to mutually halt operations for the Paris-based company, at least temporarily. According to a statement given to WWD, "Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions."

Related | Rihanna's Fashion Brand Is Already Breaking Records

Instead, Rihanna will refocus her efforts on her better-performing Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin divisions. "LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie," the statement continued.

The brand's last Instagram post was on January 1 and its last collection dropped in November of last year. Throughout its two-year run, Fenty never held any live fashion shows and was often seen as too expensive for Rihanna's young customer base. Nevertheless, the company did not rule out a relaunch sometime in the future.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like