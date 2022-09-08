Red Bull has been at the forefront of some of music and art's most innovative and exciting events. Today, they've announced the 2022 lineup for their popular SoundClash event.

The rules of the SoundClash are simple: two artists go head-to-head and perform original songs, each other's songs, covers and some fun surprises. Since its inception in 2006, the event has hosted incredible talent such as Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Rico Nasty, Danny Brown and more.

The 2022 lineup will feature a coast-to-coast battle between laid-back Bay Area king Larry June and Detroit spitter Babyface Ray. The two will host two separate SoundClashes in their respective hometowns of San Francisco and Detroit, allowing their strengths to shine on their respective turfs.

Houston legend Paul Wall will also be going up against Austin blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. in a special Texas battle. They do it bigger in Texas, and this lineup is no different.

Babyface Ray vs. Larry June will take place first in Detroit on October 15 and again in San Francisco on November 3. Paul Wall vs. Gary Clark Jr. will take place in Houston on November 10. You can find complete details of the events including where to purchase tickets here.