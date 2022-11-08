Rebel Wilson is officially a mother!

On Monday, November 7, the 42-year-old Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her first child on Instagram, writing that she was "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate."

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!," Wilson wrote alongside an adorable photo of the newborn snuggled up in a onesie and a pair of unicorn booties.

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making," she continued, before taking a moment to express her gratitude for her "gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift.The BEST gift!!," Wilson said. " "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Even though Wilson recently denied speculation that she was engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma, the happy news is still another dream come true for the actor and comedian, who previously shared that her decision to embark on her "year of health" was partially informed by her desire to start a family.

Back in December 2021, Wilson revealed that her 70-pound weight loss "wasn't even really [for] myself." Rather, it was a journey that stemmed from her fertility struggles, with her doctor telling her that she would have a "better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality" if she was "healthier."

Congratulations on the new addition to Wilson's family. You can see the star's announcement post for yourself below.