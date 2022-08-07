The hashtag #princeofpegging is trending thanks to (unsubstantiated) online rumors about HRH Prince William's extramarital affair and alleged love of pegging.

Last week, anonymous gossip account DeuxMoi caused a online firestorm by publishing supposed details about Prince William’s extramarital affair with a family friend and fellow aristocrat, Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The reason for the affair, allegedly, was that HRH is really into pegging.

It’s not the first time this affair has been in the press: in 2019, British tabloids published items about Kate Middleton falling out with Hanbury in part because of William's infidelity. Kensington Palace, unsurprisingly, did not make overt public comments about these rumors, and may have even tried to take legal action against publications that covered them.

Though DeuxMoi itself often notes that its news is purely hearsay, the tip nonetheless has led to a very real increased interest in pegging. According to Rolling Stone’s “Don’t Let This Flop” podcast, Google searches for pegging have increased a whopping 400% since the news broke; meanwhile, PornHub Insights reports that searches containing “strap-on” have increased by 98% in the United Kingdom.