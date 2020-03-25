Having previously given away access to their premium membership service to Italians under lockdown, Pornhub has now announced that they are extending the same offer to those quarantined in the rest of the world.

"With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time. We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve," said Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, in a statement released earlier today.

The news probably comes as a much needed relief for those adjusting to our new (ahem, horny) quarantined lives. Many are currently navigating new ways of getting off in the age social distancing and as a result manufacturers have noted an increase in demand for sex toys since shelter-in-place orders have gone into effect. Pornhub also announced as a part of its relief efforts, that the site and its sister clip site Modelhub will be offering models 100% of their sales, after a processing fee, as much of the sex work industry turns to online platforms for income during the crisis.

"When a global human crisis happens, it is up to everyone to work together to help support the community. We have always been a global community, hosting over 130,000 models from every corner of the earth," Price adds. "We stand by our performers and models and we will continue working on other projects to assist the community during this challenging time."

On top of all that, Pornhub also announces a slew of direct relief efforts targeted at medical first responders in some of the world's hardest hit places including 50,000 surgical masks for New York CIty, €50,000 to various European organizations on the front lines of the epidemic and an additional $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Program.

Those interested in taking advantage of Pornhub's free month of premium are urged to sign up here.