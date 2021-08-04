Philipp Plein has been called many things, but now he wants you to add another label to his repertoire: Crypto King. Yep, the flashy designer known for all things excess is proudly entering the bitcoin world.

His company just announced that they are now accepting crypto as payment, with 15 different cryptocurrencies accepted in stores and on its website as of today (they claim they are the first fashion group to do so). But perhaps more surprising is the little nugget their buried in their statement about how their e-commerce business alone is targeting 100 million euros this year. Looks like those $4,000 skull jackets are selling after all!

For the uninitiated, crypto is a digital currency secured by cryptography, which makes it very difficult to counterfeit or double-spend. The Plein Group is accepting 15 different kinds, including Bitcoin, Nano and QTum. It's an asset mostly used by the uber rich anyway, presumably Plein's customer base, so in a way it makes sense?

The designer had this much to offer: "Being among the most progressive and disruptive fashion brands is nothing new to me. I believe that crypto currencies are the future and I committed my teams to perform all the system changes which were necessary in order to embrace them. I am very pleased to be able to offer to our customers this additional payment tool and the flexibility associated with it."

If you're sitting on mines of crypto and want to see for yourself, you can select "cryptocurrency" as the payment method during checkout now over at Plein.com.