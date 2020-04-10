Patti Smith Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life on a New Podcast

Can't decide if you want to listen to some music or a podcast while you cook dinner during quarantine? Get a bit of both with "ARE WE ON AIR?" a new online radio podcast launching today that features different cultural luminaries sharing their personal journeys via a soundtrack of their lives.

Hosted by sound designer and DJ Arman Naféei, who has been the music director for hotels like the Chateau Marmont, the Chiltern Firehouse and the Standard, among others, the podcast welcomes a new special guest each week for a roughly 20-minute conversation. Guests, who include Patti Smith, Julian Schnabel, Lykke Li, Luka Sabbat and Elsa Hosk, Gia Coppola and others, are encouraged to answer each question by selecting a song, all of which will then be compiled into a playlist available to stream on Spotify.

The first four episodes are available today and feature Smith, Schnabel, Coppola and 2ManyDJs.