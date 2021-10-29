A New York actor was charged with vandalizing a statue of George Floyd.

According to CNN, 37-year-old Micah Beals was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the second degree after being identified from video footage. The video shows a white man on a skateboard throwing silver paint on the bronze bust, which is one of three memorial statues by artist Chris Carnabucci commemorating Floyd, Breonna Taylor and civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis.

Related | Racism Is Officially a Public Health Crisis in NYC

The incident took place on October 3, mere days after Confront Art debuted the "SEEINJUSTICE" exhibition in NYC's Union Square. Beals was arrested on Monday night, arraigned on midnight Tuesday and released on recognizance, according to Manhattan District Attorney's Office spokesperson Caitlin Fowles.

Following the incident, volunteers helped clean up the statue on their own dime. Per the complaint against Beal, the temporary restoration of the bust cost around $2,000, and a full restoration will be around $20,000.

Per a report from The Hill, Beals is a small-time actor who's appeared on Parks and Recreation, CSI: NY and That's So Raven. His next court date is scheduled for November 1.