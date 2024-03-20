PAPER Celebrates 40 Years With Tom of Finland Foundation in NYC

To celebrate both our 40th Anniversaries this year (shoutout 1984), PAPER and the Tom of Finland Foundation took over The Wiggle Room in New York City on March 13 to help support the preservation and promotion of erotic queer art.

Guests like Zachary Quinto, Lola Von Rox and Gio Black Peter all stopped by the party to sip custom Tom of Finland Vodka cocktails, called “Foolish Pleasures,” and dance to DJ sets from Silvia Prada and Boyyyish. Special PAPER x ToF merch with Peachy Kings was sold on-site to help further reduce the gap in funding for the historic LGBTQ+ Foundation.



Below, see polaroids from the special night in honor of four decades in operation.



To purchase a PAPER x Tom of Finland Foundation Limited Edition Tee, click here.