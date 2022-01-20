Fashion
PAPER Fashion: Screen Time
Photography by Diego Cruz / Styling by Felipe Mendez / Makeup by Kevin Cordo / Hair by Ellie Bond
When we're not consuming, we're capturing — an endless cycle of screen time that keeps our eyes locked to anything but reality. So what happens when that everyday norm reaches new extremes?
Left to right: (On Tom) Dress: Pariah, Gloves and shoes: Moncler (On Kiki) Top and pants: 16Arlington, Shoes: John Lawrence Sullivan (On Kevin) Clothing: Pariah, Shoes: Untitlab (On Ngozi) Clothing: Ashley Williams, Shoes: Abra (On Muci) Clothing and accessories: Moncler (On Fillo) Clothing and accessories: Martine Rose
Left to right: (On Tom) Clothing and accessories: John Lawrence Sullivan (On Baba) Clothing: MM6, Shoes: Abra
Left to right: (On Ngozi) Clothing and accessories: Martine Rose (On Muci) Top and skirt: Y/Project, Boots: Nii HAi (On Kiki) Top and pants: 16Arlington, Shoes: John Lawrence Sullivan
Left to right: (On Tom) Clothing and accessories: Abra (On Elexa) Clothing and accessories: Pariah
Left to right: (On Muci) Top and leggings: MISBHV, Shoes: John Lawrence Sullivan (On Kiki) Skirt and jacket: MISBHV, Shoes: Abra
Left to right: (On Tom) Clothing and accessories: Pariah (On Elexa) Top, leggings and sunglasses: Coperni, Skirt: Pariah, Shoes and bag: Abra
Creative direction: Diego Cruz and Felipe Mendez
Photography: Diego Cruz
Styling: Felipe Mendez
Makeup: Kevin Cordo
Hair: Ellie Bond
Models: Baba Chogwu, Elexa Tanner, Ngozi Arimokwu (all PRM MODEL AGENCY); Tom Goddard (CONTACT MODELS); Muci Lindqvist (ANTI-AGENCY); and Kiki
Styling assistants: Marc Salas and Andrea Brown
Headpieces: Fillo Deportaberta
