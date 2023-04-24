Inside PAPER's Paco Rabanne Party at Canter's Deli With Stolen Nova

Over the years, Canter’s Deli on Fairfax has become as famous for its reuben as for its place in Rock and Roll history.

In 1961, Los Angeles’ iconic Jewish deli opened Kibitz Room, a dive-y, lounge adjacent to the 24-hour restaurant that was just grunge-y and nondescript enough to draw in the likes of Guns and Roses, Jim Morrison, and Frank Zappa on a regular basis. On nights with no music, the bar would swing from being empty and quiet to swiftly taken over by bikers, rowdy punks and celebrities looking to create their very own, intimate after-hours.

Today, the walls of Kibitz Room — which gets its title from the Yiddish term translating loosely to “shooting the shit” — are decorated with trophies of its golden years, portraits of Prince and Axl Rose taken by the establishment's owner Marc Canter himself.

On Thursday April 20, for an evening embodying all that was, and is, great about the Los Angeles rock scene, PAPER took over Canter’s. Alongside Paco Rabanne, we hosted a celebration plush with fashion, film and music elite that spilled onto Fairfax, all gathered to honor an artist who so inherently looks, feels and sounds like the city’s rocking underbelly: Stolen Nova, once frontman of beloved LA band The Shrine.

The night, surrounding the premiere of Stolen Nova’s latest music video, “Glue,” began with an intimate dinner for friends and collaborators alike, before the growing crowd of LA creatives dipped into the Kibitz Room for a live screening of the video, followed by a riveting, riff-heavy live performance by Stolen Nova himself, who nearly bust out of the chainmail Paco Rabanne shirt he had donned while climbing on an amp.

From their dinner seats, guests like artist Nadia Lee Cohen, Teezo Touchdown, Lava La Rue, and Rhian Teasdale ate pastrami finger sandwiches and sipped Celosa Rose Tequila and PBR. Alongside Olympic Skater Lizzie Armato, Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde dazzled by the deli counters in Paco Rabanne’s classic silver Paillette dress.

Needless to say, not unlike Rock and Roll itself, the night was full of high-low moments to be remembered.

