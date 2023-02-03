RIP Paco Rabanne, Legendary Designer and Space Age Visionary

Another veteran fashion luminary has passed away. Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for his best-selling perfumes and for bringing Space Age fashion to the forefront of luxury, died at 88

His most recognizable aesthetic was his use of chain-mail, reflective metals and plastics in his designs. The brand, which is owned by Spanish group Puig, is currently designed by Julien Dossena, still works with many of these materials today.

“Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre — the word means ‘automobile grill,’ you know – and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?” said José Manuel Albesa, president of Puig’s fashion and beauty division.

Marc Puig, chairman and CEO of Puig, added: "A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic. He will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr. Paco Rabanne’s radically modern codes. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him.”

Rabanne, who rose to prominence in the '60s, retired from fashion in 1999 and his company's ready-to-wear was revived in 2011 by Puig, first under designer Manish Anora and then Dossena, an acolyte of Nicolas Ghesquière whom he worked with at Balenciaga.