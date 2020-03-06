Get a severe haircut and some vintage Comme out of the closet, because it's Armory Week and time to mingle with the art crowd. Or else, if you're Orville Peck, just the usual cowboy hat and mask will do.

Peck played for the glittering crowd at Wednesday night's annual MoMA Armory Party in Manhattan, which kicks off a week of events and art fairs surrounding the always-unmissable Armory Show. He crooned to an enthusiastic crowd: a man standing behind the PAPER crew, who may or may not have overindulged at the open bar, declared that it was the best live show he'd ever seen. A huge claim, but Peck absolutely is an entrancing entertainer, and one we're never unhappy to come across in a crowded club venue or monolithic art museum. The dancing continued via DJs Kitty Cash, Hank, and Mona.

In between drinks, increasingly enthusiastic and martini-fueled partygoers made their way through MoMA's second-floor exhibitions: Dorothea Lange: Words & Pictures and Haegue Yang: Handles. It's always a pleasure to see the museum's collections after dark, especially if you're more used to experiencing them during a crowded Free Friday.

Find photos of the night below.