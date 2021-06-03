Olivia Rodrigo is just like any other teen girl – she's crying about boys, doesn't know how to parallel park, and now, is selling on Depop.

Just a day after Etsy acquired the Gen-Z secondhand online platform, Rodrigo and her team are selling exclusive items seen in her music videos on the site. Unlike her general merch shop, items on the Depop channel seem to be worn by the star herself. They're wonderful additions for your Sweet album manifestation shrine if I do say so myself.

Fans will be able to purchase memorabilia and accessories pulled straight from the Sour catalog, including the gothic creepers and crop tops seen in her "good 4 u" music video. Bigger fan of "deja vu," the superior single? No worries – you can cop Rodrigo's '90s-esque black sunglasses and pink baroque silk scarf from the video's opening scene as well. Among the items set to be listed include kiddie-kitsch flower clips and a fuzzy initial keychain, items core to the 18-year-old's it-girl aesthetic.

The singer is also selling clothing and accessories from her personal wardrobe as well. Items up for grabs also include a pair of Converse, a graphic t-shirt, and a three-wick candle. If you want to smell like Miss Rodrigo, here's the perfect chance.

The move is completely on-brand for the rising star, a member of a generation valuing slow fashion and ethical consumption. All proceeds from the Sour Shop will also be going to charity, although it remains unknown which exact cause Rodrigo is donating towards.

Will I be refreshing my browser every 5 seconds when it launches? Yes. Will I also be prepared to rip the items from a high schooler's online shopping cart so I can get that much closer to Olivia and be her bestie? Also yes.

The Sour Shop opens on Depop on Thursday, June 3.