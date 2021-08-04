Even global superstars have to decorate their apartments — no easy feat, especially for those who've just graduated from high school. For Olivia Rodrigo, only 18 years old, the process has been made a bit easier by none other than Cardi B (the Bardi Gang, it seems, makes for a great interior design agency).

The only piece of artwork in her bedroom is a white frame, displaying a single printed-out tweet. It's certainly a prized possession; the tweet is written to Rodrigo, from Cardi herself, reading "You doing sooo good for your age. Don't let no toxic shit get to you and don't let nobody restrict you from your voice."

That the singer is doing "sooo good" for her age is an understatement — Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, turned her into an overnight sensation, and she's only been on the up-and-up since. Indeed, the territory does come with "toxic shit" — seen in the comparisons of Rodrigo to a young Britney Spears — which makes Cardi's comments all the more meaningful.

"I honestly bawled. I literally saw it and cried," Rodrigo told GQ. "I was like, 'Thanks, Cardi. I'm not going to listen to bullshit.'"

The internet agrees; fans were quick to comment, "Queens supporting queens," and, "WE NEED A COLLAB," the latter of which might not be too far off.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodrigo spoke of her future plans and how making music feels like sharing a "vulnerable piece of your heart." Given that fans already have conspiracy theories in the works regarding a second album, a collaboration with the "WAP" artist might be approaching sooner than expected (we can only hope).

In the meantime, Sour is still on repeat, and Rodrigo is reportedly the "happiest person ever" — thanks in part to her framed tweet, rest assured.