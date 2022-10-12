"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals.

One Georgia, the campaign movement for Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams, launched two merch collaborations with Brandon Blackwood (t-shirts and tote bags) and Atlanta-based unisex lifestyle brand Honor Roll ("SYA" hoodies and long-sleeve shirts).

“It’s been a pleasure to create something special for such an inspiring person," Blackwood said, while Honor Roll co-founders Blair Caffey and Chris Duncan said: "We believe Stacey Abrams’ vision for Georgia strongly aligns with the mission and value of this brand. Our motto, ‘excellence is a process,’ is all about striving for greatness no matter how insurmountable the odds may seem, and this is what we see in Stacey Abrams."

Available now at store.staceyabrams.com