"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals.
One Georgia, the campaign movement for Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams, launched two merch collaborations with Brandon Blackwood (t-shirts and tote bags) and Atlanta-based unisex lifestyle brand Honor Roll ("SYA" hoodies and long-sleeve shirts).
“It’s been a pleasure to create something special for such an inspiring person," Blackwood said, while Honor Roll co-founders Blair Caffey and Chris Duncan said: "We believe Stacey Abrams’ vision for Georgia strongly aligns with the mission and value of this brand. Our motto, ‘excellence is a process,’ is all about striving for greatness no matter how insurmountable the odds may seem, and this is what we see in Stacey Abrams."
Available now at store.staceyabrams.com
Zara Studio Fall 2022
Courtesy of Zara
Zara's Studio line, the brand's "highest expression of directional fashion design," is back for Fall 2022 with a co-ed collection designed with super-stylist Karl Templer. The campaign featuring 26 models was shot by Steven Meisel and the video was filmed by Fabien Baron.
Available now at Zara.com
Rick Owens x Dr. Martens
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration — this one featuring two new styles taken from the British footwear brand's 1460 and 1918 boots. The 1460 is made of heavyweight black “Lunar” leather and includes details like “Pearl” laces, while the 1918 has “Platinum”-hued hair-on leather across the entire shoe with laces in place all the way up the extended tongue.
Available starting October 14 at DrMartens.com
Ashish, the London'-based brand known for its signature sparkle and playful sense of glamour, created a new capsule with the lingerie brand Bluebella. The collection consists of lingerie, chemises, body jewelry and hoodies with slogans like "Ban Space Travel" and "This Is A Protest."
Available now at Bluebella.com