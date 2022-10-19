"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals.

JW Anderson x Carrie Courtesy of JW Anderson

Noted film buff JW Anderson is a big fan of Carrie, the 1976 horror film directed by Brian De Palma, where a teenaged Sissy Spacek takes revenge on her bullies using psychic powers at her high-school prom. Originally a part of his Fall 2022 collection, his Carrie pieces are finally here just in time for Halloween, with puffer jackets, t-shirts and tracksuits featuring imagery and quotes inspired by the original film posters, including one reading, "If you've got a taste for terror, take Carrie to the party." Available now at JWAnderson.com

Brandon Blackwood for Stacey Abrams One Georgia Courtesy of Stacey Abrams One Georgia

Honor Roll for Stacey Abrams One Georgia

One Georgia, the campaign movement for Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams, launched two merch collaborations with Brandon Blackwood (t-shirts and tote bags) and Atlanta-based unisex lifestyle brand Honor Roll ("SYA" hoodies and long-sleeve shirts). “It’s been a pleasure to create something special for such an inspiring person," Blackwood said, while Honor Roll co-founders Blair Caffey and Chris Duncan said: "We believe Stacey Abrams’ vision for Georgia strongly aligns with the mission and value of this brand. Our motto, ‘excellence is a process,’ is all about striving for greatness no matter how insurmountable the odds may seem, and this is what we see in Stacey Abrams." Available now at store.staceyabrams.com

Zara Studio Fall 2022 Courtesy of Zara Zara's Studio line, the brand's "highest expression of directional fashion design," is back for Fall 2022 with a co-ed collection designed with super-stylist Karl Templer. The campaign featuring 26 models was shot by Steven Meisel and the video was filmed by Fabien Baron. Available now at Zara.com

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens See on Instagram Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration — this one featuring two new styles taken from the British footwear brand's 1460 and 1918 boots. The 1460 is made of heavyweight black “Lunar” leather and includes details like “Pearl” laces, while the 1918 has “Platinum”-hued hair-on leather across the entire shoe with laces in place all the way up the extended tongue. Available starting October 14 at DrMartens.com

Bluebella x Ashish Courtesy of Bluebella