Swedish vocal powerhouse Nova Miller is taking her latest single from the TikTok tracklist to the mainstream. Her new song, "Mi Amor," is premiering today on PAPER.

It would come as no surprise if Miller has already made her way onto your screen, again and again. The singer has more than one million followers and nearly 11 million likes on her TikTok, and the platform is home to her expansive vocal range.

@novamillermusic my song mi amor comes out on this friday the 29th!!! thank you guys for helping me pick the name, now let’s bop to it !!!💜🌵 ##foryou ##miamor ♬ original sound - novamillermusic

Though Miller has taken on many challenges to imitate singers like Mariah Carey and Lizzo, "Mi Amor" stands on its own. The pop tune, inflected with disco production and Abba-like melodies, puts into song the confidence that comes with growth and self-betterment after ending a relationship. Of course, Miller's vocals bring power to this message.

"Mi Amor is about evolving past an ex and loving the attention of knowing they still want you," Miller said about the track. "You are lying if you say that you don't feel good! Success and self-growth is the best revenge, it's just a winning feeling knowing your former flame is kicking themself with regret — it's the ultimate look at me now song!"

"Mi Amor" arrives today with a lyric video featuring Miller singing through a sultry, kaleidoscope filter that seems to embody her image. As Miller's Instagram bio suggests, the singer may just be "the next 1960s popstar."

Miller is starting summer strong — "Mi Amor" is the artist's first single of 2020, following last year's self-aware bop, "Do It To Myself."